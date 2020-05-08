Today is Friday May 08, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot by officer after “violent struggle”

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2020 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police say a man was fatally shot after he became involved in a “violent struggle” with an officer while being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard says the 48-year-old man was stopped for speeding on a freeway around 1:15 a.m. Friday. After the driver showed signs of intoxication, the officer began to place him under arrest. But police say a struggle ensued in which the suspect grabbed the officer’s stun gun. Slinkard says the suspect ignored verbal commands from the officer, who then fired his gun, hitting the man at least twice.

Police: Man fatally shot by officer after “violent struggle”

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2020 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police say a man was fatally shot after he became involved in a “violent struggle” with an officer while being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard says the 48-year-old man was stopped for speeding on a freeway around 1:15 a.m. Friday. After the driver showed signs of intoxication, the officer began to place him under arrest. But police say a struggle ensued in which the suspect grabbed the officer’s stun gun. Slinkard says the suspect ignored verbal commands from the officer, who then fired his gun, hitting the man at least twice.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement