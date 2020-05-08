Today is Friday May 08, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Gregg County

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place next week in Longview. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told KTBB on Friday, “The tests will be next Tuesday and Wednesday in Longview. The times are scheduled to take place, from 9 a.m. in the morning to 5 o’clock in the afternoon on both days. You will enter the Fairgrounds through 1123 Jaycee Dr. and you have to register before you come.” The Texas National Guard will be facilitating the site. Registration begins on Monday. To register, visit http://www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Free Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Gregg County

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place next week in Longview. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told KTBB on Friday, “The tests will be next Tuesday and Wednesday in Longview. The times are scheduled to take place, from 9 a.m. in the morning to 5 o’clock in the afternoon on both days. You will enter the Fairgrounds through 1123 Jaycee Dr. and you have to register before you come.” The Texas National Guard will be facilitating the site. Registration begins on Monday. To register, visit http://www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement