LONGVIEW — A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place next week in Longview. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told KTBB on Friday, “The tests will be next Tuesday and Wednesday in Longview. The times are scheduled to take place, from 9 a.m. in the morning to 5 o’clock in the afternoon on both days. You will enter the Fairgrounds through 1123 Jaycee Dr. and you have to register before you come.” The Texas National Guard will be facilitating the site. Registration begins on Monday. To register, visit http://www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.