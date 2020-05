LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University has cancelled their academic summer camps scheduled for the month of June. The school announced, in a briefing on Friday, that they came to the decision out of an abundance of caution regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Refunds of all registration fees will be completed during the month of May, and will be credited back to the credit cards used to register for camps. For questions, call (903) 233-3093 or send an email to KayleeSalser@letu.edu.