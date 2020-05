TYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees welcomed two new members to represent Districts 2 and 3 on Thursday. Artis Newsome, District 2, replaces Rev. Orenthia Mason who retired from the Board after 15 years of service. Yvonne Atkins, District 3, replaces beloved Freeman Sterling who died earlier this year. District 4 Trustee, Dr. Patricia Nation, also returns for another term. All three Trustees were sworn into service during a board workshop.