iStock/Lisa-Blue(LOS ANGELES) — TCF Vancouver Productions LTD, the company that backed the Canadian-based production of the hit Deadpool 2, has been fined nearly $290,000 for the stunt gone wrong that killed pro motorcycle racer Joi Harris.

Harris, 32, who was doubling for Zazie Beetz’ hero, Domino, in the 2018 film, was killed in her first stunt for the production. Harris, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, crashed her motorcycle and was thrown through the plate glass window of a building.

Production was suspended after the crash, and the scene was changed to eliminate the stunt.

Deadline reports that WorkSafeBC, the U.S. equivalent of OSHA, levied the fines, saying TCF Vancouver Productions LTD failed to provide the proper safety gear, preparation, and supervision for the stunt.

