Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon whose owner flouted orders

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2020 at 5:20 pm


DALLAS (AP) – Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says his first haircut in three months was at the Dallas salon whose owner was put in jail this week for violating emergency health orders and keeping her business open. Cruz on Friday got his hair cut at Salon a la Mode one day after owner Shelley Luther was released from jail. Luther had been behind bards for less than 48 hours after a Dallas judge sentenced her to a week in prison for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders that did not allow hair salons to remain open. Friday was the first day barbershops and hair salons could reopen in Texas.

