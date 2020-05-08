PITTSBURG — A 99-year-old East Texan has defied the odds of beating COVID-19. Sibyl Vickers has seen a lot and survived a lot in her lifespan. In nearly a century on this earth Vickers has lived through many historic events including the Great Depression, both World Wars, and 911, to name a few. According to our news partner KETK, she lost her eyesight 30 years ago.

As of Friday, she can now add beating coronavirus to the list of accomplishments. When she was moved out of isolation at UT Health Pittsburg, there was plenty of cause for celebration. There were plenty of well wishes, salutes and cheers from staff and workers, as she was taken to a new unit in the hospital. Vickers said the care she has received has been phenomenal. One of her caregivers even took time to paint her nails — light pink, her favorite color.