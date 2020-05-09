Today is Saturday May 09, 2020
TJC honors May 2020 graduates with “victory lap” through campus

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2020 at 8:34 am
TYLER — On what should have been Tyler Junior College’s spring graduation day, TJC hosted a “victory lap” drive-through celebration Friday for the May 2020 graduating class. The graduates, in their cars, followed a route beginning on E. Devine and continuing down Mahon Avenue, Lake Street, and Baxter Avenue. Using social distancing, TJC faculty, staff, and friends lined the streets and cheered for the graduates. College officials note that the celebration was not in lieu of a graduation ceremony, as May commencement has been postponed to August. Officials say those details will be announced as they become available.

