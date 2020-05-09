AUSTIN (AP) – Texas health officials say the number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state increased by 45 on Saturday to a total of 1,049. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,251 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 37,860. There were 1,219 new cases of the virus reported the day before. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.