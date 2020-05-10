TYLER – TxDOT has another busy week of construction and maintenance work ahead in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance crews plan to start overlay operations on SH 110N at the county line moving south. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to resume bridge joint repairs on I-20 westbound around Mile Markers 589-590. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. You can go here for the complete rundown.