Today is Monday May 11, 2020
2021 Miss America pageant postponed over COVID concerns

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2020 at 8:04 am
Camille Schrier, center, Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Miss America Organization announced Friday that its Miss America 2021 Competition, previously scheduled for December, will be postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Our greatest concern is to make sure the thousands of people who are involved in or volunteer for our program are safe,” said Shantel Krebs, Board Chair. 

 Camille Schrier will continue to serve in her role as Miss America 2020 until she passes the torch to her successor in 2021.


Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

