Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — On Mother’s Day, Kevin and Eniko Hart revealed that they’re expecting a little girl. The 40-year-old dad and his 36-year-old wife, who were married in 2016, posted the happy news to their respective Instagram accounts on that most appropriate day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine…And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl,” Hart captioned a photo of himself, Eniko, and his 15-year-old daughter Heaven, 12-year-old son Hendrix, and the pair’s two-year-old son Kenzo.

“Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable….We are blessed to have you in our lives,” Kevin added. “All I can say is thank you honey…. #Harts.”

For her part, Eniko, posted, “OH BABY, it’s a little lady.”

She added, “I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for….She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her.”

