TYLER — Free mobile Testing for the coronavirus will be held at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler on Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The test is available for anyone that displays signs of infection. Advanced registration is required. Testing will be available to first responders and medical personnel without symptoms, but you must call ahead and register as a first responder, medical or EMS related employee. Register online by clicking the link https://txcovidtest.org, or by phone at 512-883-2400. Test swabs will not be processed on site.