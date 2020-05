ATHENS — A Henderson County man convicted of murdering two Henderson County deputies in May of 2007, has received another stay of execution. Randall Mays, 60, was scheduled to die on Wednesday, before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stepped in to halt it. This is now the 3rd stay Mays has received. The case has been remanded to the trial court in Henderson County for further review. May’s attorneys say he suffers from severe delusions.