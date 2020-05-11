Hulu(NEW YORK) — Mother’s Day may have just passed but let’s all take a moment to celebrate the coolest mom currently on TV: Connell’s mom, Lorraine, on Hulu’s Normal People.

Played by Irish actress Sarah Greene, the no-nonsense yet loving single mom struck such a chord with fans that they are calling for a spin-off series told from Lorraine’s perspective. Greene tells ABC Audio she would gladly oblige.

“I would happily play Lorraine for the rest of my life,” she laughs. “She is such a good human being. It was such a joy everyday just playing someone who was just so kind, so loving and so like morally right.”

She adds, “And so, yes, I would definitely be interested in that.”

Greene says the response to the show, which is based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling 2018 novel, has been just the quarantine mood-booster she needed.

“I’m actually on quite a high from it,” she says. “I’m feeling all the love and positivity and it’s definitely rubbed off on my mood and mental health over the past two weeks. It’s been really lovely.”

It’s not the first time Greene has tackled bringing a beloved book character to screen. Greene previously starred in Starz’s Dublin Murders, based on the book series by Tana French, as police detective Cassie Maddox.

Normal People is streaming on Hulu now.

