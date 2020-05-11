Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Palo Alto Networks(NEW YORK) — Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal has showed a different side of his talents, posting to Instagram a song about love in the days of lockdown called “Across the Way.”

The lilting, piano-driven composition was created as a part of the of the annual 24 Hour Plays Project, which is dedicated to bringing “together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours.”

Showing off a respectable vibrato, Jake begins, “Another day in lockdown as panic grips the nation/Another of quarantine and utter isolation.”

His “character” in the song takes notice of a special someone across the way, singing, “Thank God I have a window/Thank God I have a view/Across the street another window/and in that window is you.”

As he counts the days of quarantine, their passes across the window lead to romance, from afar. “Day 29, at 2 am, we both were up too late /I poured some wine, you raised a glass as if we’re on a date…”

Gyllenhaal captioned his post, “from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire, adding, “it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way!”

