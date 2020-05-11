TYLER — Tyler ISD is making plans to have on-site classes this fall. Dr. Marty Crawford told KTBB on Monday, “We certainly think that we will be having school as usual this fall. Certainly we will build some agility into our calendar and our daily operations so that we can possibly meet some of the challenges that might still occur if there is a reoccurence of the virus.” The TISD Superintendent continued, “We realize we can’t live the rest of our lives this way, but at the same time we want to be cautious, and make sure that we are not reckless and not just rushing into something.” TISD has announced plans for upcoming graduations. Visit http://www.tylerisd.org/graduation for additional information.