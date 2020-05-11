Today is Monday May 11, 2020
USDA approves Texas’ plan for SNAP benefits for families with kids on free and reduced lunches

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2020 at 4:42 pm
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the plan by Texas to provide SNAP benefits to homes with children eligible for free and reduced price school meals. U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced on Monday, The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expands SNAP benefits to these families to USDA. Texas officials will distribute Pandemic – Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards to families with children whose schools were closed for at least 5 consecutive days, who would have received free or reduced price meals. Families with children in the school meals program will be able to use the cards at grocery stores and online through the SNAP EBT program.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the plan by Texas to provide SNAP benefits to homes with children eligible for free and reduced price school meals. U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced on Monday, The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expands SNAP benefits to these families to USDA. Texas officials will distribute Pandemic – Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards to families with children whose schools were closed for at least 5 consecutive days, who would have received free or reduced price meals. Families with children in the school meals program will be able to use the cards at grocery stores and online through the SNAP EBT program.

