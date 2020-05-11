WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the plan by Texas to provide SNAP benefits to homes with children eligible for free and reduced price school meals. U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced on Monday, The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expands SNAP benefits to these families to USDA. Texas officials will distribute Pandemic – Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards to families with children whose schools were closed for at least 5 consecutive days, who would have received free or reduced price meals. Families with children in the school meals program will be able to use the cards at grocery stores and online through the SNAP EBT program.