TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank has scheduled several upcoming drive-thru distributions throughout East Texas. ETFB will pass out emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce depending on availability. There are no eligibility or ID requirements. Households will be asked to give a verbal declaration of their name, address and income. All families will be served, regardless of where they live, age or income.

To pick up a box for someone else, you must provide a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature. The details for each city are below:

Tuesday, May 12

Marshall Convention Center

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

Wednesday, May 13

The Good Samaritan (190 W. 2nd Street Rusk, TX)

9 to 11:30 a.m. *while supplies last

Friday, May 15

East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W Front St, Tyler, TX 75702)

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

and at

209 N. Main St. Quitman, TX 75783

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last