(LOS ANGELES) — The Friends reunion special for HBO Max could reach audiences by fall, according to WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt.

Greenblatt told Variety on Monday, “We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer… if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it’ll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to…”

The special, which will reunite cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for an unscripted reunion, was originally scheduled to be available when the HBO Max platform goes live on May 27. However, the COVID-19 crisis delayed shooting of the anticipated project.

