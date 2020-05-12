TYLER — For first responders on the front lines, arriving at a call in a potential hotspot is high risk. Now there’s an app to let them know which locations are of concern. According to our news partner KETK, the app was created by the Genesis PULSE software company in Tyler. It works by automatically pulling file information for first responders to let them know if the area they are about to enter has a high amount of coronavirus cases. “We’re able to take those in real-time and reveal those to the dispatchers so they can have that intelligence,” said James Wansley, with Genesis. “We’re looking two weeks back so if another incident comes up in x amount of meters and so they’re able to tell if they’re coming close to a previous COVID incident and that’s how they use it.” Right now, first responders must assume everyone has COVID-19, considering many are asymptomatic. What Genesis does is reveal those answers in real-time for those on the front lines to take precautionary measures.