ATHENS — A Henderson County man convicted of murdering two Henderson County deputies and injuring a third has received his third stay of execution. On Tuesday, D.A. Mark Hall told KTBB, “I guess I would say especially for the survivors of the victims who have been waiting 13 years for justice now, they already realize this, but even for the public, death penalty litigation is a marathon and not a sprint. Nothing happens quickly.”

The 60-year-old Randall Mays was scheduled for lethal injection on Wednesday, before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stepped in to halt it. The case has been remanded to the trial court in Henderson County for further review. May’s attorneys say he suffers from severe delusions. Hall gave some perspective from the original trial, “In ’07 they did not claim that he was incompetent for trial, so there was no hearing on that. They did not put up an insanity defense. They did put up some evidence as to his mental condition but again the defense did not claim incompetence or insanity.” Mays was found guilty in May of 2008 for the shooting deaths of Officers Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt. Kevin Harris was also shot and injured in the event where Mays barricaded himself in his home in Paye Springs.