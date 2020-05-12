TYLER — Online streaming is still being used to conduct all Tyler City Council meetings. The next council meeting will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. The meeting will be closed to the public but streamed in real time. The forum will also be available on demand on Facebook and YouTube and replayed multiple times throughout the week on cable channel 3. Public comment can be done by calling (903) 363-0651 when your item of interest is being discussed or by filling a public comment form.

All forms must be submitted by 7 a.m. the day of council meetings. Callers have up to three minutes for comments and must limit their comments to the item being discussed on the floor. Members of the public may view the meetings live at http://www.facebook.com/CityofTylerTexas.