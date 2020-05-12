Breaking News: Late slump on Wall Street leaves stock market broadly lower: NEW YORK (AP) – An afternoon slump on Wall Street gained momentum in the last hour of trading, leaving stocks broadly lower and erasing some of the market’s gains from last week. The S&P 500 lost 2.1% Tuesday. The weakness came as investors debate whether the lifting of lockdowns around the world will drive an economic rebound or just more coronavirus infections.

Underscoring the concerns, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told Congress that if the country reopens too soon, it could lead to needless “suffering and death” and set back efforts to get the economic going again.