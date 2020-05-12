Today is Tuesday May 12, 2020
AG Paxton joins letter urging Congress to protect businesses

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2020 at 3:59 pm
AUSTIN – On Tuesday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton partnered with a coalition of 21 attorneys general urging Congress to implement liability protections for businesses, manufacturers of personal protective equipment, first responders, healthcare workers, healthcare facilities, and members of law enforcement, among others. The States also requested that those liability protections extend to all businesses and non-profit organizations that work in good faith to comply with guidance provided by government authorities as the economy begins to restart.

