Today is Tuesday May 12, 2020
Virtual town hall to help get East Texans back to work

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2020 at 4:40 pm
TYLER — The coronavirus pandemic has taken the economy towards the path of a recession. More than 1.8 million people filed for unemployment relief in Texas in the last seven weeks. Leaders say Texas Workforce Commission’s website and phone lines continue to see millions of queries daily. To that end, Workforce Solutions East Texas is hosting a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday. The topic is “ResET, Re-Employ East Texas” and is scheduled from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. To join the meeting on zoom, participants will need to pre-register by visiting http://www.easttexasworkforce.org/reset-east-texas.

