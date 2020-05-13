RomanOkopny/iStock By CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Social media giant Twitter announced Tuesday that it plans to let all employees who wish to work from home do so for the foreseeable future, even after its offices reopen in a post-pandemic world. "Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a WFH [work from home] model in the face of COVID-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices," the company said in a statement. The past few months of having staff almost entirely remote "have proven we can make it work," the statement continued. "So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return." Twitter said it will be the employees' decision to come back to the office. Twitter said its offices will not likely open before September, and when reopening does occur, it will be a gradual and cautious process. No in-person company events for the rest of 2020 are scheduled. "We’re proud of the early action we took to protect the health of our employees and our communities," Twitter said. "That will remain our top priority as we work through the unknowns of the coming months." As the massive work-from-home experiment wages on, some experts say they believe working remotely is here to stay. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

