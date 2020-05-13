Today is Wednesday May 13, 2020
After COVID lockdowns, Tyler Perry to resume TV production on July 8

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2020 at 8:04 am
Steve Iervolino/ABC News(ATLANTA) — After revealing a comprehensive plan to reopen his Atlanta studios in June, Tyler Perry set start dates for U.S. shows filming in North America, according to Deadline

Perry’s two BET series, Sistas and The Oval, will begin production July 8, one at a time at his Tyler Perry Studios.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently declared that nonessential businesses in the state could reopen. 

Perry insists he can “create a safe environment so people could work again with some peace of mind,” he told Deadline in April.

Perry’s massive studio complex, which officially opened last year, boasts 330 acres and 19 historic homes, and serves as a hub for all of the mogul’s productions for the big and small screen.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

