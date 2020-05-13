L-R Gatto, Vulcano, Quinn, Murray – WarnerMedia(LOS ANGELES) — Add the hidden camera prank show Impractical Jokers to the list of shows going remote amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline reports that TruTV’s comedy series is launching an at-home edition called Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party.

The trade reports that stars Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano have been “forced apart for the first time in over 25 years by the pandemic.” The new six-episode half-hour series, which debits on May 21, updates fans with what the trio has been up to in this age of social distancing.

Judging by the teaser, the answer is not much: it just shows Quinn, sporting a full quarantine beard, sitting at a table sipping on a soda.

The gang’s pranks recently saw them on the big screen, with Impractical Jokers: The Movie.

