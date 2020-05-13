TYLER — The Smith County Tax Office Substation in Lindale resumed in person service on Wednesday. The main Tax Office, in the Cotton Belt Building in Tyler, reopened to the public May 1. The Tax Office Substations in Noonday and Troup remain closed but Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said he is working on opening those locations as soon as possible.

For property taxes, visit https://publictax.smith-county.com/smithtax/ or call 903-590-2920. For auto registration, visit https://www.txdmv.gov/ or call 903-590-2900. For more information, visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor.