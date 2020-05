GLADEWATER — Longview police have arrested a man following a high speed chase through multiple counties on Tuesday night. According to our news partner KETK, Timothy Means faces charges of aggravated assault and evading arrests with a vehicle. The 32-year-old Means allegedly pushed a person out of a moving vehicle before the police pursuit began. Officers brought Means to a stop without issue, after deploying a tire deflation device on HWY 271.