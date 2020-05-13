KILGORE — The coronavirus required the shut down of contracted police training academies through Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College. The East Texas Council of Governments reached out to the Office of the Governor and was granted approval for the Longview Police Department to provide a 19-week basic peace officer course. ETCOG will reimburse the City of Longview and pay $1,000 per officer up to $15,000. The partnership enables police training to continue until the contracted training centers are cleared to reopen.