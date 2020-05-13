Today is Wednesday May 13, 2020
ETCOG partners with Longview to offer basic peace officer training

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2020 at 12:44 pm
KILGORE — The coronavirus required the shut down of contracted police training academies through Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College. The East Texas Council of Governments reached out to the Office of the Governor and was granted approval for the Longview Police Department to provide a 19-week basic peace officer course. ETCOG will reimburse the City of Longview and pay $1,000 per officer up to $15,000. The partnership enables police training to continue until the contracted training centers are cleared to reopen.

