LONGVIEW — The Belcher Center announced in a news brief Tuesday, the cancellation of all events through the end of July. While Texas is beginning to slowly reopen, LeTourneau University sites the many unknowns involved in reopening performing art centers throughout Texas following the coronavirus outbreak. Refunds will be issued to ticket holders for the “Yesterday and Today” event since it has been rescheduled as part of the 2020-2021 season to be announced in June.