TYLER — Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler is among the first 15 hospitals in Texas to receive remdesivir. This is the drug that has found early success in speeding the recovery from the coronavirus. The Tyler hospital is the only one in the region to receive the medication for now. Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days for those who received a placebo.

William Knous said in the release, “Texas is shipping the limited supply today to 15 hospitals in 14 communities, ensuring that patients in regions across the state will have access to the drug while providing additional supplies to areas that have had more COVID-19 cases.”