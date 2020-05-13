WASHINGTON — A Marshall health facility will receive nearly one million dollars in a federal grant to expand telehealth capabilities. U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Wednesday, Genesis PrimeCare, will see $990,716 for the project and is oned of seven sites in rural northeast Texas. The allocation will enable comprehensive care and treatment to serve low-income and underserved patients. You can read more about the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, by clicking the link. https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/node/5431?tab=cares-act.