ATHENS — Athens ISD posted a message on the districts’ facebook page announcing the death of AISD Superintendent Blake Stiles. Stiles died on Wednesday morning. According to a letter on the site, he began a a school board-approved medical leave beginning April 6 in anticipation of a heart procedure and anticipated a return to work in a few weeks. The likely cause of death is heart-related.

In a letter to all employees in April announcing his medical leave, Mr. Stiles shared his pride in the members of the AISD family. “You all are doing remarkable work during circumstances that are largely out of our control and constantly evolving,” he wrote. “This is hard. It’s hard for you, for our students and for their parents. I want you to know you are seen and appreciated. What you do is important. What you do matters.”