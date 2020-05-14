ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is will soon be making room for one more in her family. She and husband Sam Cusick are expecting their first child together.

The dancer, who was most recently paired with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on DWTS, made the happy announcement on Wednesday. In a photo of her joyfully showing off a series of three sonograms as her adoring husband plants a kiss on her cheek, she gushes in the caption, “Ohhhhhh baby.”

A second photo shows the happy couple sharing a tender kiss, proving just how thrilled they are to become a family of three. “Mom and Dad love you already,” Arnold sweetly promised her little one.

Of course, the extended DWTS family was more than overjoyed for Lindsay and showed up in droves to congratulate the couple. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke commented with an ecstatic “Congrats you two!!” while this season’s Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten spammed her with red heart emojis and gushed “Yessss!!!!!!“

Of course, her former dancing partner also expressed just how happy he is for the expecting couple. “Congratulations. So happy for you and Sam,” Spicer warmly expressed to his friend and mentor.

Arnold revealed that she and Cusick will welcome their bundle of joy in November 2020. However, the couple remained mum on if they’re expecting a little boy or girl.

