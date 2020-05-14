TYLER — A man believed to have set fire to a Tyler home was arrested in Clay County early Wednesday morning. The fire started at a home on Everglades Drive in Tyler on Tuesday, according to our news partner KETK. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested David Anthony Sewejkis, 37, of Tyler in Clay County. He is being held on a felony arson of habitation charge with a bond set at $100,000. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is no indication on when he will be extradited back to Tyler.