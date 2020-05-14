TYLER — This week is National Peace Officers Week. Thursday marks Peace Officers Day across the nation. In Tyler, law enforcement honored the memory of fallen officers who have died in Smith County, as well as officers in Texas who died in the line of duty from May 14th 2019 to May 6th 2020. Due to COVID-19, the annual remembrance on the square was videoed and released on Thursday. The memorial salutes all law enforcement. You can watch the memorial by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/TylerTexasPolice/videos/266326134551062/.