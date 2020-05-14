Today is Thursday May 14, 2020
National Peace Officers Day celebrated differently due to coronavirus

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2020 at 11:57 am
TYLER — This week is National Peace Officers Week. Thursday marks Peace Officers Day across the nation. In Tyler, law enforcement honored the memory of fallen officers who have died in Smith County, as well as officers in Texas who died in the line of duty from May 14th 2019 to May 6th 2020. Due to COVID-19, the annual remembrance on the square was videoed and released on Thursday. The memorial salutes all law enforcement. You can watch the memorial by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/TylerTexasPolice/videos/266326134551062/.

TYLER — This week is National Peace Officers Week. Thursday marks Peace Officers Day across the nation. In Tyler, law enforcement honored the memory of fallen officers who have died in Smith County, as well as officers in Texas who died in the line of duty from May 14th 2019 to May 6th 2020. Due to COVID-19, the annual remembrance on the square was videoed and released on Thursday. The memorial salutes all law enforcement. You can watch the memorial by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/TylerTexasPolice/videos/266326134551062/.

