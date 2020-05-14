LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been arrested after a two-year-old was shot following a fight at Broughton Park. On Thursday Officer Brandon Thornton told KTBB,”During the fight someone discharged a firearm as everyone was leaving the area. Tracey Garrett was seen by another witness firing a weapon towards the vehicle that was leaving the scene and the two-year-old that was in the vehicle was actually struck by the bullet.” The child did not sustain life threatening injuries. Garrett, 25, of Longview has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garrett faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.