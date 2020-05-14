LONGVIEW — On Thursday the Longview Parks and Recreation department announced intentions to reopen some services next week. The department says the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will resume activities with altered schedules and limited action on Monday. In addition, lifeguard training classes will start next Monday in preparation for the summer season. For more information, contact the Longview Parks and Recreation Department at 903-237-1270 or click the link. https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2639.