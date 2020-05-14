Today is Thursday May 14, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Longview Parks and Rec prepares to reopen modified sites and lifeguard training

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — On Thursday the Longview Parks and Recreation department announced intentions to reopen some services next week. The department says the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will resume activities with altered schedules and limited action on Monday. In addition, lifeguard training classes will start next Monday in preparation for the summer season. For more information, contact the Longview Parks and Recreation Department at 903-237-1270 or click the link. https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2639.

Longview Parks and Rec prepares to reopen modified sites and lifeguard training

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — On Thursday the Longview Parks and Recreation department announced intentions to reopen some services next week. The department says the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will resume activities with altered schedules and limited action on Monday. In addition, lifeguard training classes will start next Monday in preparation for the summer season. For more information, contact the Longview Parks and Recreation Department at 903-237-1270 or click the link. https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2639.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement