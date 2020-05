MARSHALL — The City of Marshall announced Thursday, that they have allocated a portion of the funds from the CARES Act to create a small business revolving loan program. The City of Marshall Small Business Revolving Loan Fund is designed to assist small and developing businesses with projected gross revenue of less than $1 million who employ 50 or fewer employees. Companies must be located in Marshall to apply. For more information on application, contact Morrison.wes@marshalltexas.net.