TYLER — The Smith County Medical Society has now received two shipments of personal protective equipment. On Thursday, the organization said the PPE included N95 facemasks, protective face shields, hand sanitizer and plastic gloves. The requested items will benefit physicians and clinics across 27 area counties. Earlier this month a ‘supply and demand’ assessment was created by the Texas Medical Association and made available to Texas physicians via an online access site.

Response to needed supplies has been positive and recipients have expressed their gratitude for the items they have received from the supply chain at no cost. The bulk of the orders to date have been to independently owned clinics and many are in rural counties throughout northeast Texas.