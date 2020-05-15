ATHENS — Athens ISD announced visitation District Superintendent Blake Stiles. Stiles died on Wednesday morning at the UT Health hospital in Athens. Stiles was 45 years old. Visitation will be at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The funeral is a graveside service in McCurtain, Oklahoma. To support the Athens Hornet family, the district is asking everyone to fly Hornet flags for support and love for the Stiles family.