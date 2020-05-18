WASHINGTON — Unemployment continues to climb across the nation. U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert told KTBB America is at a critcal point, “We have got to let businesses get back to work, I mean, America became great because Americans unlike any place in the past have been given the freedom to assume the risk, take chances to succeed or fail and now we have got the government at all levels basicaly telling people you can’t open, you can’t return to work, you can’t do this and that and as a reult we have got 40 million people, nearly, out of work.”