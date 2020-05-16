Today is Saturday May 16, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Concerns raised after recent fatal Houston police shootings

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2020 at 8:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — Four fatal shootings by Houston police within the last month have some community activists asking for greater transparency of the agency and a review of what might be behind the spike in these deadly incidents. Johnny Mata, a longtime activist with the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, said Friday the recent deadly shootings have prompted his organization to again call for the creation of an independent police review board with subpoena powers. But Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo pushed back, saying that his department values transparency and having a relationship with the community it patrols that is guided by trust.

Concerns raised after recent fatal Houston police shootings

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2020 at 8:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — Four fatal shootings by Houston police within the last month have some community activists asking for greater transparency of the agency and a review of what might be behind the spike in these deadly incidents. Johnny Mata, a longtime activist with the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, said Friday the recent deadly shootings have prompted his organization to again call for the creation of an independent police review board with subpoena powers. But Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo pushed back, saying that his department values transparency and having a relationship with the community it patrols that is guided by trust.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement