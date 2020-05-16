Today is Saturday May 16, 2020
Posted/updated on: May 16, 2020 at 4:54 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — State data shows that more than 3,000 nursing home residents in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Houston Chronicle reports that the 3,000 positive tests represent about 4% of the estimated number of Texas residents living in nursing homes. By comparison, about 0.15% of Texas residents have tested positive for the virus. Advocates and family members have been calling for more detailed information that shows cases by specific facility or at least by county. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered coronavirus testing for all Texas nursing home residents.

