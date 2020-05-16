VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The FBI Dallas Field Office has arranged for the reunion of a Van Zandt County teenager and her family in Kentucky.According to our news partner KETK, Willow Sirmans, 14, was the subject of an Amber Alert and interstate search after she went missing from her home early Tuesday morning. She was found in Kentucky with Austen Walker and Courtney Odum. Walker and Odom have been arrested on felony kidnapping charges. Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett posted on his office’s Facebook page Friday night that the Dallas field office of the FBI has arranged for Sirmans’ mother to fly to Louisville, where Sirmans was found, to reunite with the teen and bring her home to be reunited with the rest of their family.

“We are over joyed that Willow is coming home safe and sound,” Corbett posted. “Thank goodness our prayers were answered.” Corbett said the family has asked that “everyone respect their privacy as they begin to heal from this traumatic event.” The family also has requested that the media consult with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office for comment or requests regarding Sirmans, and family. Corbett said the family will make all statements through the sheriff’s office. In the post, Corbett thanked everyone who had been involved in the search and investigation, including those who called in a tip or provided information to investigators. Publicity from local media outlets and the information provided by the public “was extremely helpful,” he wrote.