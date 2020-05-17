SMITH COUNTY — A Smith County inmate has died from an undisclosed medical issue, according to Sheriff Larry Smith. Raul Rodriguez, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail November 7, 2019, for a felony Driving While Intoxicated. He received a 30-year sentence on March 24, and was awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. On May 10, Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to Christus Mother Frances Hospital and eventually moved to the Intensive Care Unit. Around 1:20 Saturday morning, Raul Rodriguez passed away from an undisclosed medical issue. Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, the Texas Rangers we’re notified to conduct an in-custody death investigation.