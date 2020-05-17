HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over Saturday night. Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County constables office said in a statement that the traffic stop happened after deputies received reports of someone driving recklessly in a construction area. He says Oliver failed a sobriety test and the deputies found a small caliber pistol in his truck. The Houston Chronicle reports that he has been released from jail after posting bond.