Today is Sunday May 17, 2020
Buffalo Bills’ Oliver charged with drunken driving in Texas

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2020 at 4:07 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over Saturday night. Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County constables office said in a statement that the traffic stop happened after deputies received reports of someone driving recklessly in a construction area. He says Oliver failed a sobriety test and the deputies found a small caliber pistol in his truck. The Houston Chronicle reports that he has been released from jail after posting bond.

